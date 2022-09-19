Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
Yesterday
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Inaugural Kruger Diamond Traders Tender in Dubai welcomes high-ranking DMCC officials
Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC inaugurated its first tender on 24th September 2022. The tender has received an overwhelming response from several clients based across all geographies. Over 45,000 carats are being currently offered for viewings that end 29th September. Today, the Kruger tender was graced by the presence of His Excellency Hamad Buamim, Chairman of the Board of DMCC, Feryal Ahmadi - CEO - DMCC and Dr. Martin Leake - Special Advisor - Precious Stones at the inaugural Kruger Diamond Traders Tender in Dubai.
From left to right are Muddasser Alvi - Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC, Dr. Martin Leake - Special Advisor - Precious Stones - DMCC, HE Hamad Buamim - Chairman of the Board of DMCC, Ammar Alvi - Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC, Feryal Ahmadi - CEO - DMCC, Jacques McDonald - Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC
The Kruger team had a quick valuable discussion with them on the future of the diamond trade in Dubai and the future plans and upcoming tenders of Kruger Diamond Traders in Dubai. HE Hamad Buamim had a quick glance through the assortments including the special 75.82 carat Yellow and 51.18 carat Fancy Yellow besides the several Pinks being showcased at the tender.
The entire Kruger family really appreciates and thanks the entire team of DMCC for their invaluable support for our inaugural as well as our upcoming tenders and auctions in Dubai. The last day for viewing is till 6pm - 29th September 2022 and the online bidding closes at 6 PM, 30th September 2022.
