Inaugural Kruger Diamond Traders Tender in Dubai welcomes high-ranking DMCC officials

From left to right are Muddasser Alvi - Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC, Dr. Martin Leake - Special Advisor - Precious Stones - DMCC, HE Hamad Buamim - Chairman of the Board of DMCC, Ammar Alvi - Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC, Feryal Ahmadi - CEO - DMCC, Jacques McDonald - Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC

Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC inaugurated its first tender on 24th September 2022. The tender has received an overwhelming response from several clients based across all geographies. Over 45,000 carats are being currently offered for viewings that end 29th September. Today, the Kruger tender was graced by the presence of His Excellency Hamad Buamim, Chairman of the Board of DMCC, Feryal Ahmadi - CEO - DMCC and Dr. Martin Leake - Special Advisor - Precious Stones at the inaugural Kruger Diamond Traders Tender in Dubai.The Kruger team had a quick valuable discussion with them on the future of the diamond trade in Dubai and the future plans and upcoming tenders of Kruger Diamond Traders in Dubai. HE Hamad Buamim had a quick glance through the assortments including the special 75.82 carat Yellow and 51.18 carat Fancy Yellow besides the several Pinks being showcased at the tender.The entire Kruger family really appreciates and thanks the entire team of DMCC for their invaluable support for our inaugural as well as our upcoming tenders and auctions in Dubai. The last day for viewing is till 6pm - 29th September 2022 and the online bidding closes at 6 PM, 30th September 2022.