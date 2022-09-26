Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Arctic Lithium comes into being prior to auction for Kolmozerskoye deposit
The authorized capital of Arctic Lithium is ₽1 million. The company does not disclose the founders. Dmitry Vysotsky, who previously was a co-owner and head of construction companies in Moscow and the Stavropol Territory, has been appointed its CEO, and currently owns a 25% stake in the Moscow-based Sandastrial concrete production company.
In June 2022, Alexander Kozlov, the Russian Minister of Natural Resources, told Interfax about plans to hold an auction for the Kolmozerskoye lithium deposit in the Murmansk Province in the third or fourth quarter of 2022. The minimum one-time payment at the auction may amount to ₽589.75 million.
In April, Rosatom and Nornickel signed an agreement on joint projects to develop the Kolmozerskoye deposit with a further deep processing of lithium. The Polar Lithium joint venture was registered in July this year in Moscow.
The Kolmozerskoye deposit is considered the largest in Russia (18.9% of domestic reserves, 75 million tons) and the most promising.
Currently, lithium, one of the key elements for batteries (including electric vehicles), is not mined in Russia.