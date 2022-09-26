Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
SSEF celebrates 50-year anniversary with gathering of key industry leaders in Basel
In tribute of both its mission and accomplishments, some 150 industry leaders and opinion-makers from around the world gathered in Basel on September 1 and 2 to celebrate the golden anniversary.
The centrepiece of the gathering was a symposium entitled “Linking Past and Future: Visions for a Thriving Gem & Jewellery Trade”.
A wide range of themes were addressed, including the role of auction houses, emerald mining in Colombia, provenance in the diamond industry, the state of the pearl sector, the power of gems throughout history, the rough-to-jewel journey of the iconic Lesotho Legend diamond, the role of digital in the vintage market, valuation concepts for jadeite, the past and future of gem testing, the process of designing bespoke jewellery; and sourcing of rare gems.
Response to this event has been so positive that SSEF has decided to organise another symposium in 2026 in Basel, as a forum for fostering discussions and the exchange of knowledge and opinion within the trade.
“For our industry, it is indispensable that we have widely respected and solidly independent institutions, dedicated to scientific research and excellence, and the pursuit of knowledge such as SSEF,” said Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri, President of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, who travelled from Italy to attend the event. “Through tireless work and a readiness to build and share gemmological expertise, it is a cornerstone of the absolutely critical effort to maintain consumer confidence in the jewellery industry.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished