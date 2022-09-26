SSEF celebrates 50-year anniversary with gathering of key industry leaders in Basel

For 50 years, the Swiss Gemmological Institute SSEF has been at the forefront of scientific gemmological research and testing.

In tribute of both its mission and accomplishments, some 150 industry leaders and opinion-makers from around the world gathered in Basel on September 1 and 2 to celebrate the golden anniversary.

The centrepiece of the gathering was a symposium entitled “Linking Past and Future: Visions for a Thriving Gem & Jewellery Trade”.

A wide range of themes were addressed, including the role of auction houses, emerald mining in Colombia, provenance in the diamond industry, the state of the pearl sector, the power of gems throughout history, the rough-to-jewel journey of the iconic Lesotho Legend diamond, the role of digital in the vintage market, valuation concepts for jadeite, the past and future of gem testing, the process of designing bespoke jewellery; and sourcing of rare gems.

Response to this event has been so positive that SSEF has decided to organise another symposium in 2026 in Basel, as a forum for fostering discussions and the exchange of knowledge and opinion within the trade.

“For our industry, it is indispensable that we have widely respected and solidly independent institutions, dedicated to scientific research and excellence, and the pursuit of knowledge such as SSEF,” said Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri, President of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, who travelled from Italy to attend the event. “Through tireless work and a readiness to build and share gemmological expertise, it is a cornerstone of the absolutely critical effort to maintain consumer confidence in the jewellery industry.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





