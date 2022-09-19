Christie's presents 'The Fortune Pink' at auction - Geneva, 8 November 2022

Image credit: Christie’s

Christie’s has announced The Fortune Pink (estimate: US$ 25,000,000-35,000,000), an 18.18 carat pear-shaped fancy vivid pink diamond which will lead the Geneva Magnificent Jewels sale on 8 November 2022, as part of Christie’s Luxury Week.This exceptionally rare gemstone is the largest pear-shaped fancy vivid pink diamond ever to be offered for sale at auction.To-date the largest vivid pink diamond sold at Christie’s was the 18.96 carat Winston Pink Legacy, which achieved CHF 50,375,000 and set a world record price per carat for a pink diamond sold at auction.The Fortune Pink will be revealed at Christie’s New York the week of 3 October, before touring to Shanghai, Taiwan and Singapore. This rare diamond will then be on display to the public during Christie’s Luxury Week at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva from 2 to 8 November.