“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Yesterday
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
29 august 2022
Osino acquires minority interests in Namibia gold project
Osino completed the acquisition of the remaining 10% of the shares in the capital of Osino Namibia Minerals Exploration (ONME) for aggregate consideration of C$870,000 paid by the issuance of 1 million common shares of the company to Ominda Mineral, which is an arm's length to Osino.
ONME was a 90% owned subsidiary of Osino and holds 8 exclusive prospecting licences (EPLs) covering a total of 86,409 hectares, including an EPL which hosts the gold mineralisation at the Clouds deposit, forming part of Osino’s overall Twin Hills gold mineral resource.
As a result of the ONME Acquisition, Osino now owns 100% of ONME.
The common shares of the Company issued under the ONME Acquisition are subject to a restriction from resale for 24 months from the date of closing.
Osino will also acquire 20% of the shares in Richwing Exploration for aggregate consideration of C$137,931, paid through the issuance of 37,615 shares and a cash payment of C$96,552 to Richroad Investments and South Wing Investments, which is an arm's length to Osino.
Richwing was 80% owned by Osino and holds an EPL which hosts gold mineralization and industrial minerals south of the Twin Hills project area.
Upon closing of the transaction, Osino will own 100% of Richwing.
