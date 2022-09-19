Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
Yesterday
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Nungu Diamonds faces liquidation
News24 reports that several calls for repayment were allegedly ignored, which forced the financiers of the luxury brand to summon its owner, Kealeboga Pule, to appear at the Johannesburg High Court for adjudication.
“The first defendant undertook to make payment in monthly instalments to the plaintiff in the sum of R135 500 before the seventh day of each month,” read the court papers seen by the publication.
“In the event of the first defendant failing to make one payment, the full amount outstanding would become due and payable to the plaintiff.”
Nungu Diamonds is said to have made the last payment for the agreement in April.
Meanwhile, Pule said funding from Anglo-American Zimele was extended as part of a programme aimed at promoting diamond beneficiation in South Africa.
He queried the figure cited in the claim.
“The initial loan amount was R3 million, and Nungu Diamonds has successfully paid back an amount of R2 471 991 to date. R475 000 was paid during the course of this week ...,” said Pule.
“The R1.3 million stated in the summons I received is incorrect, and is a reflection of premature action on the part of the lawyers representing Anglo-American Zimele, which I am certain is a matter we can discuss and put to bed without wasting our courts’ time.”
Nungu Diamonds is one of five companies that were chosen to be part of a De Beers diamond beneficiation project that launched in 2016.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished