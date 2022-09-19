Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
Today
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Some EU States push for Russian diamond ban
The EU, which has so far implemented six rounds of sanctions since Russia needs unanimity to agree any such ban that Belgium - home to the world's biggest diamond trading hub Antwerp - has rejected in the past.
The EU's executive European Commission is expected to present a formal proposal for more sanctions to member states this week.
Poland, Ireland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia proposed introducing a retaliatory ban on imports of diamonds from Russia, where Alrosa is the world's largest producer of rough gems.
The Antwerp World Diamond Centre said sanctions would take away some 30% of business and benefit rival trade hubs, adding clients should be allowed to decide themselves if they wanted Russian gems.
But on Sept. 14, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo told an international diamonds conference that such a ban would be a "huge loss" and would hurt an industry accounting for 5% of Belgium's exports and supporting some 30,000 jobs.
An EU official and a diplomat involved in preparations of new measures against Russia said, however, that Belgium was now expected to lift its veto.
Following the Commission's proposal on new sanctions, diplomats and ministers will negotiate until they reach consensus, failing which the matter goes to the 27 national leaders when they meet in Prague on Oct.6-7.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished