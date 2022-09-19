Two people still missing after collapse of dam wall at SA disused diamond mine

Two people are reportedly still missing following the collapse of a dam wall at the Jagersfontein diamond mine.

One person died from the deluge, which also damaged property and polluted rivers.

"The search and rescue mission remains activated in this regard," Mining Weekly quoted Free State Premier spokesperson Palesa Chubisi as saying.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Development said some people from 187 households lost all their belongings, while 164 backyard vegetable gardens were damaged by the sludge.

De Beers sold the mine and tailings in 2010 to Superkolong Consortium, which comprised black investors.

However, Stargems bought the mine and the surrounding dry tailings dumps last April and remain the owner and operator through its South African subsidiary Jagersfontein Developments.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





