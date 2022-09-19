Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
Yesterday
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Glencore mulls loans to boost output at Zambia's Mopani copper mine – report
Under the proposal, ZCCM-IH is also expected to contribute to the loan.
Reuters reports that Glencore, which owned Mopani until March last year is willing to lend up to $ 100 million as a short-term cash injection.
The cash is expected to help Mopani cover general costs including buying reagents and paying workers and contractors.
Glencore sold the mine to ZCCM-IH in 2021 after the government of then president Edgar Lungu opposed the company’s decision to put it under care and maintenance in 2020 due to lower copper prices.
It, however, kept the right to sell Mopani's production.
The mine can produce up to 225 000 tonnes of copper annually, which is about three times its projected output for the year.
Mopani needs an investment of at least $300 million to fund a complicated underground expansion, said unnamed company officials cited by Reuters.
Production at the mine had been on a downward spiral as new investment is being sought.
This has resulted in running costs being hard to cover.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished