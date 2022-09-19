Zeb Nickel drilling reveals high gold mineralisation at SA project

Today News

Zeb Nickel has found the presence of anomalously high gold mineralisation on the Zebediela Project in Limpopo South Africa.

It said gold mineralisation on the project is related to the Pietersburg Greenstone Belt, which hosts the historical Eersteling Gold Mine.

The presence of gold mineralisation on both the northern and southern portions of the project area means that the gold mineralisation is a lot more prevalent than initially thought and improves the chances of the project hosting an economic gold deposit that may be independent of the known nickel and platinum group element mineralisation.

“The location of these gold-bearing zones in close proximity to the nickel-copper-PGE bearing Critical Zone rocks means that drilling will coincidently test for both gold mineralization and nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation once critical zone rocks are intersected,” said company chief executive Wayne Isaacs.

He said the company’s technical team are currently finalising the proposed locations for the next phase of drilling.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





