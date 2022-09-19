Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Zeb Nickel drilling reveals high gold mineralisation at SA project
It said gold mineralisation on the project is related to the Pietersburg Greenstone Belt, which hosts the historical Eersteling Gold Mine.
The presence of gold mineralisation on both the northern and southern portions of the project area means that the gold mineralisation is a lot more prevalent than initially thought and improves the chances of the project hosting an economic gold deposit that may be independent of the known nickel and platinum group element mineralisation.
“The location of these gold-bearing zones in close proximity to the nickel-copper-PGE bearing Critical Zone rocks means that drilling will coincidently test for both gold mineralization and nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation once critical zone rocks are intersected,” said company chief executive Wayne Isaacs.
He said the company’s technical team are currently finalising the proposed locations for the next phase of drilling.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished