India Gem & Jewellery Show is set to garner exponential sales this festive season

The Diwali Edition of the Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS), to be held from 22 to 25 September was inaugurated on 22 September 2022, by the Guest of Honour Shri Rajeev Garg, Joint Commissioner of Income-tax at Bombay Exhibition Center (NESCO), Mumbai.

Also present at the inauguration were members of Gem & Jewellery Council, the apex industry body, Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC, Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman of GJC and Convener of GJS and other distinguished members from the trade and the apex industry body.

Shri Rajeev Garg, Joint Commissioner of Income-tax said, “I am very happy to be a part of this trade event. It’s been majorly seen that Indian jewellery is a family business and brands and trust are built and passed over through various generations. I wish this event becomes one more epitome of success and an important podium as a torch bearer for this and many more editions to come”.

Expressing his gratitude to the exhibitors and buyers Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC added “A show of this magnitude just before the commencement of the festive season is the need of the hour. I saw that this time exhibitors have come up with new and innovative products, especially for these festivities. I am hopeful that this edition will be a huge success and will set a new benchmark for the entire industry”

Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman of GJC and Convener of GJS, said, “In this new edition of the show, I am sure the exhibitors and buyers will be highly benefited not only by the magnitude of this show but also by the upsurge in demand for gold and jewellery.”

Nilesh Shobhawat, Co-Convenor, GJS added, “I am very enthusiastic that after months of preparations, we are all here set to present this glorious edition to the trade and visitors. Our focus was to design and deliver a platform for the fraternity which will reinstil their confidence after the pandemic void.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





