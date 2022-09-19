Exclusive
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
India Gem & Jewellery Show is set to garner exponential sales this festive season
Also present at the inauguration were members of Gem & Jewellery Council, the apex industry body, Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC, Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman of GJC and Convener of GJS and other distinguished members from the trade and the apex industry body.
Shri Rajeev Garg, Joint Commissioner of Income-tax said, “I am very happy to be a part of this trade event. It’s been majorly seen that Indian jewellery is a family business and brands and trust are built and passed over through various generations. I wish this event becomes one more epitome of success and an important podium as a torch bearer for this and many more editions to come”.
Expressing his gratitude to the exhibitors and buyers Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC added “A show of this magnitude just before the commencement of the festive season is the need of the hour. I saw that this time exhibitors have come up with new and innovative products, especially for these festivities. I am hopeful that this edition will be a huge success and will set a new benchmark for the entire industry”
Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman of GJC and Convener of GJS, said, “In this new edition of the show, I am sure the exhibitors and buyers will be highly benefited not only by the magnitude of this show but also by the upsurge in demand for gold and jewellery.”
Nilesh Shobhawat, Co-Convenor, GJS added, “I am very enthusiastic that after months of preparations, we are all here set to present this glorious edition to the trade and visitors. Our focus was to design and deliver a platform for the fraternity which will reinstil their confidence after the pandemic void.”
