Massive appetite for platinum bullion by North American investors in 2022

Investment products bars and coins guaranteeing the purity of 99.95 per cent are in high demand by North American investors in the year 2022. Investment in platinum bullion also reassures investors in terms of provenance and quality.

London Platinum and Palladium Market (LPPM), the major international trading centre for platinum bullion - and platinum bars and coins - are frequently issued by Sovereign mints, such as the US Mint or The Royal Mint in the UK.

Platinum bullion products also offer investors improved liquidity over non-bullion products as they can be bought and sold easily, with value derived from their purity and the prevailing spot market price for platinum.

In certain jurisdictions, like the US, platinum bullion products can be held as part of a retirement savings plan, with tax benefits from holding certain platinum bullion investments.

This year, North American demand for platinum bullion bars and a coin is set to post a new high of 292 Koz, reflecting a strong investor appetite for hard assets amid rising inflation concerns. It is reported that sales of 1 oz platinum bullion American Eagle coin in 2022 have reached the second-highest level ever, recorded at 80,000 oz year-to-date.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





