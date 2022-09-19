Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Massive appetite for platinum bullion by North American investors in 2022
London Platinum and Palladium Market (LPPM), the major international trading centre for platinum bullion - and platinum bars and coins - are frequently issued by Sovereign mints, such as the US Mint or The Royal Mint in the UK.
Platinum bullion products also offer investors improved liquidity over non-bullion products as they can be bought and sold easily, with value derived from their purity and the prevailing spot market price for platinum.
In certain jurisdictions, like the US, platinum bullion products can be held as part of a retirement savings plan, with tax benefits from holding certain platinum bullion investments.
This year, North American demand for platinum bullion bars and a coin is set to post a new high of 292 Koz, reflecting a strong investor appetite for hard assets amid rising inflation concerns. It is reported that sales of 1 oz platinum bullion American Eagle coin in 2022 have reached the second-highest level ever, recorded at 80,000 oz year-to-date.
