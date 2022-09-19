Exclusive
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
India’s C&P diamond export dips by 7.48% in Aug 2022; while rough import increases by 12.49%
The gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 131.78 mn in August 2022 show a growth of 8.49% as compared to $ 121.46 million for August 2021.
The gross Exports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 10080.52 mn show a decline of 3.68% for the period of April 2022 to August 2022, as compared to $ 10465.28 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 616.84 mn are showing a growth of 4.18% for the period of April 2022 to August 2022, as compared to $ 592.12 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in DTA at $ 207.80 mn is showing a growth of 50.92% for the period of April 2022 to August 2022 as compared to $ 137.69 million for the same period of April – August 2021.
The gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 409.04 mn is showing a decline of -9.99% for the period April 2022 to August 2022 as compared to $ 454.43 mn (for the same period of April – August 2021.
The gross imports of rough diamonds at $ 1362 .04 mn for August show an increase of 12.49% from $ 1210.77 mn for August 2021.
The gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 7865.40 mn in the period April 2022 – August 2022 have shown a growth of 5.86% compared with the rough imports at $ 7429.88 mn for the previous year.
In volume terms, the gross Import of rough diamonds at 54.5 mn carats during April 2022 - August 2022 shows a decline of 20.81 % compared with the imports at 68.822 mn carats during the same period of the previous year.
The gross export of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds for the period April 2022 - August 2022 at $ 765.86 mn shows a growth of 55.68% over the comparative figure of $ 491.95 mn for the same period of the previous year.
