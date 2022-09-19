India’s C&P diamond export dips by 7.48% in Aug 2022; while rough import increases by 12.49%

The gross exports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 1879.74 mn in August 2022 shows a decline of 7.48% as compared to $2031.64 mn for the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC).

The gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 131.78 mn in August 2022 show a growth of 8.49% as compared to $ 121.46 million for August 2021.

The gross Exports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 10080.52 mn show a decline of 3.68% for the period of April 2022 to August 2022, as compared to $ 10465.28 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 616.84 mn are showing a growth of 4.18% for the period of April 2022 to August 2022, as compared to $ 592.12 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in DTA at $ 207.80 mn is showing a growth of 50.92% for the period of April 2022 to August 2022 as compared to $ 137.69 million for the same period of April – August 2021.

The gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 409.04 mn is showing a decline of -9.99% for the period April 2022 to August 2022 as compared to $ 454.43 mn (for the same period of April – August 2021.

The gross imports of rough diamonds at $ 1362 .04 mn for August show an increase of 12.49% from $ 1210.77 mn for August 2021.

The gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 7865.40 mn in the period April 2022 – August 2022 have shown a growth of 5.86% compared with the rough imports at $ 7429.88 mn for the previous year.

In volume terms, the gross Import of rough diamonds at 54.5 mn carats during April 2022 - August 2022 shows a decline of 20.81 % compared with the imports at 68.822 mn carats during the same period of the previous year.

The gross export of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds for the period April 2022 - August 2022 at $ 765.86 mn shows a growth of 55.68% over the comparative figure of $ 491.95 mn for the same period of the previous year.



