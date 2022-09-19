Exclusive
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
Bank issues force Grib to postpone rough auction
The Antwerp-based company, which sells diamonds from a Russian mine, told customers it had canceled viewings due to take place from 4th to 8th October and an auction on 12th October, idexonline.com writes.
"We are currently encountering some banking issues and therefore prefer to wait until these are resolved before adding to them," it said in a message to customers. "Apologies to all who have spent time arranging travel plans."
Antony Dear, Gribs' head of sales, said: "The reason why the payments are blocked by this particular correspondent bank is at present unknown to us. All other correspondent banks processed payments without delay. To support our clients, we have engaged our external legal advisor. The legal advisor will initiate communication with the correspondent bank and will provide all the necessary information/evidence required to settle its concerns."
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished