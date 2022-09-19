BlueRock Diamonds board member resigns

Today News

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, has announced the resignation of David Facey as a board member with immediate effect.

“I would like to thank David for his valuable contribution and unstinting support to BlueRock over the years and wish him well with his future endeavours,” said non-executive chairperson Rob Croll.

The company recently appointed Victor Dingle as its chief executive.

This followed the resignation of Mike Houston as the executive chairperson.

Dingle is currently the chief executive and chief financial officer of Teichmann, a diverse group of companies with expertise in multi-disciplined construction services, mining, and agriculture.

It is also BlueRock’s largest shareholder.

Croll, who joined the board in June 2021 as an independent non-executive director, also became the new non-executive chairperson last week.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





