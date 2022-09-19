Exclusive
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
Lucapa recovers 29th +100 ct diamond at Lulo
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond
Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 131-carat white Type IIa diamond at its 40%-owned Lulo diamond mine, in Angola.
The stone is the 29th +100 carat diamond ever recovered from Lulo and the fourth +100 carat diamond recovered at the mine this year.
“We are extremely pleased with the recovery of another spectacular +100 carat Type IIa diamond at Lulo, which continues to illustrate the success of our long partnership with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas, the unique nature of the Lulo resource and the potential of the primary source exploration programme,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
Angolan mineral resources minister Diamantino Azevedo said Angola has proven its enormous diamond potential.
“I am convinced that with discoveries of this nature we will be, in the near future, among the biggest diamond producers in the world,” he said.
“Companies can always count on the Ministry's full institutional support to ensure the proper performance of their operations.”
ENDIAMA chairperson José Manuel Ganga Júnior said the discovery of another large and high-quality diamond demonstrates the quality of the partnership between the state-owned company, Rosas & Petalas and Lucapa.
“We remain confident in this partnership and reiterate that we will do all we can to ensure that similar results are multiplied,” he said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished