Lucapa recovers 29th +100 ct diamond at Lulo

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 131-carat white Type IIa diamond at its 40%-owned Lulo diamond mine, in Angola.The stone is the 29th +100 carat diamond ever recovered from Lulo and the fourth +100 carat diamond recovered at the mine this year.“We are extremely pleased with the recovery of another spectacular +100 carat Type IIa diamond at Lulo, which continues to illustrate the success of our long partnership with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas, the unique nature of the Lulo resource and the potential of the primary source exploration programme,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.Angolan mineral resources minister Diamantino Azevedo said Angola has proven its enormous diamond potential.“I am convinced that with discoveries of this nature we will be, in the near future, among the biggest diamond producers in the world,” he said.“Companies can always count on the Ministry's full institutional support to ensure the proper performance of their operations.”ENDIAMA chairperson José Manuel Ganga Júnior said the discovery of another large and high-quality diamond demonstrates the quality of the partnership between the state-owned company, Rosas & Petalas and Lucapa.“We remain confident in this partnership and reiterate that we will do all we can to ensure that similar results are multiplied,” he said.