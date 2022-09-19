Exclusive

Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy

Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...

19 september 2022

Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally

Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.

12 september 2022

Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets

Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...

05 september 2022

There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs

Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...

29 august 2022

De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030

Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...

22 august 2022

Jewellery sales in China rises up 5.4% in August 2022

Jewellery sales in the China in August 2022 continued to perform positively like the previous month, as the Chinese government gradually moved to relax strict Covid regulations during the month.
Data from the National Statistics Bureau of China showed that retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery were up 7.2 per cent to around $3.81 bn in August, while January to August figures rose 2.2 per cent. Total retail sales were up 5.4 per cent in August while January to August figures showed a 0.5 per cent uptick.
Jewellery sales in July 2022 increased 22.1 per cent to $3.6 bn year on year, while January to July 2022 reached $25.17 bn, up 1.5 per cent.
Reports indicate that China has been relaxing travel and quarantine rules in recent months following stringent months-long pandemic restrictions.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


