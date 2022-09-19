Exclusive
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
Jewellery sales in China rises up 5.4% in August 2022
Data from the National Statistics Bureau of China showed that retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery were up 7.2 per cent to around $3.81 bn in August, while January to August figures rose 2.2 per cent. Total retail sales were up 5.4 per cent in August while January to August figures showed a 0.5 per cent uptick.
Jewellery sales in July 2022 increased 22.1 per cent to $3.6 bn year on year, while January to July 2022 reached $25.17 bn, up 1.5 per cent.
Reports indicate that China has been relaxing travel and quarantine rules in recent months following stringent months-long pandemic restrictions.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished