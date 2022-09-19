Jewellery sales in China rises up 5.4% in August 2022

Today News

Jewellery sales in the China in August 2022 continued to perform positively like the previous month, as the Chinese government gradually moved to relax strict Covid regulations during the month.

Data from the National Statistics Bureau of China showed that retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery were up 7.2 per cent to around $3.81 bn in August, while January to August figures rose 2.2 per cent. Total retail sales were up 5.4 per cent in August while January to August figures showed a 0.5 per cent uptick.

Jewellery sales in July 2022 increased 22.1 per cent to $3.6 bn year on year, while January to July 2022 reached $25.17 bn, up 1.5 per cent.

Reports indicate that China has been relaxing travel and quarantine rules in recent months following stringent months-long pandemic restrictions.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





