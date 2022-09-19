Exclusive
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
GJC to organize Diwali 2nd edition of ‘India Gem & Jewellery Show’ from 22 to 25 September
Spanning over an area of 2,00000+ sq. ft. area, the show has more than 400 exhibitors. As part of the promotion of the show, GJC has conducted over 100 road shows across India and international markets like UK, Dubai, Bangladesh, etc.
Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC said, “We have strategically planned this show before the festive season of Diwali/Dussehra. It will be beneficial for both exhibitors and visitors as the whole industry will be preparing for the upcoming demand. This edition we look forward to welcome buyers from all over the world. We have done rigorous promotion over the last few months and we have received good response from the buyers.”
Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman of GJC and Convener of GJS, said, “Excitement and the preparations are on sound for the Diwali edition of Humara Apna Show. With more than 400 exhibitors and 800 booths ready with the comprehensive stocks to fulfill the demands of upcoming festive season and with 9000 registered visitors this show seems successful already.”
GJS will comprise the top of the line manufacturers and wholesalers of Gems & Jewellery as well as dealers from all over the industry. GJS will assemble the best retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, traders, and delegates from across India. GJS endeavors to be the ultimate sourcing platform for doing business and a must-attend for every jeweler interested in the Indian market.
