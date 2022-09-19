GJC to organize Diwali 2nd edition of ‘India Gem & Jewellery Show’ from 22 to 25 September

Today News

After a successful 1st edition of India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS) in April this year, the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex industry body representing the jewellery sector in India is all set to organize the Diwali Edition (2nd edition) of mega B2B expo from 22nd To 25th September at Bombay Exhibition Center (NESCO), Mumbai.

Spanning over an area of 2,00000+ sq. ft. area, the show has more than 400 exhibitors. As part of the promotion of the show, GJC has conducted over 100 road shows across India and international markets like UK, Dubai, Bangladesh, etc.

Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC said, “We have strategically planned this show before the festive season of Diwali/Dussehra. It will be beneficial for both exhibitors and visitors as the whole industry will be preparing for the upcoming demand. This edition we look forward to welcome buyers from all over the world. We have done rigorous promotion over the last few months and we have received good response from the buyers.”

Saiyam Mehra, Vice Chairman of GJC and Convener of GJS, said, “Excitement and the preparations are on sound for the Diwali edition of Humara Apna Show. With more than 400 exhibitors and 800 booths ready with the comprehensive stocks to fulfill the demands of upcoming festive season and with 9000 registered visitors this show seems successful already.”

GJS will comprise the top of the line manufacturers and wholesalers of Gems & Jewellery as well as dealers from all over the industry. GJS will assemble the best retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, traders, and delegates from across India. GJS endeavors to be the ultimate sourcing platform for doing business and a must-attend for every jeweler interested in the Indian market.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





