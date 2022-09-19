Exclusive

Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy

Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...

19 september 2022

Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally

Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.

12 september 2022

Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets

Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...

05 september 2022

There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs

Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...

29 august 2022

De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030

Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...

22 august 2022

UBS pessimistic forecast on the gold exchange rate

The rise in the price of gold to 1,680 US dollars per troy ounce is a negative signal for both the yellow metal and silver, according to a report by UBS Group AG.
One of the largest Swiss financial holdings, which provides a wide range of financial services to clients around the world, predicts the price of gold at the end of the year at $1,600 per ounce, while warning of its possible fall to $1,500.
Taking into account the expected growth of real yields in the US exceeding 1% and the strengthening of the dollar, UBS predicts further outflow of funds from gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a reduction in futures contracts in the coming months.
Thus, UBS confirms its forecast regarding the negative impact of market factors on the gold exchange rate over the next 3-6 months, boursorama.com writes.

Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished


