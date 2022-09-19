UBS pessimistic forecast on the gold exchange rate

The rise in the price of gold to 1,680 US dollars per troy ounce is a negative signal for both the yellow metal and silver, according to a report by UBS Group AG.

One of the largest Swiss financial holdings, which provides a wide range of financial services to clients around the world, predicts the price of gold at the end of the year at $1,600 per ounce, while warning of its possible fall to $1,500.

Taking into account the expected growth of real yields in the US exceeding 1% and the strengthening of the dollar, UBS predicts further outflow of funds from gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a reduction in futures contracts in the coming months.

Thus, UBS confirms its forecast regarding the negative impact of market factors on the gold exchange rate over the next 3-6 months, boursorama.com writes.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished






