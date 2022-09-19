DMCC to host the ICA Annual Congress in Dubai

Today News

DMCC has signed an agreement with the International Coloured Gemstone Association (ICA) that will see the two entities hold the ICA Annual Congress 2023 in Dubai.

The Congress, scheduled from 15 to 17 February 2023 at DMCC’s Almas Conference Centre, will witness hundreds of gemstone industry leaders converge to share opportunities and address the challenges facing the industry.

The Congress comes straight after the JGT Dubai, which takes place in the Dubai World Trade Centre from 12 to 14 February 2023.

Clement Sabbagh, ICA President said: “The ICA Congress is a unique event that brings together the most diverse and prestigious leaders in the coloured gemstone sector. With each Congress, ICA presents dynamic speakers, compelling panel presentations and opportunities for our incredibly diverse industry to come together as one and share ideas, seek avenues of collaboration, and challenge each other to explore pathways to strengthen and grow the coloured industry.”

Hosting the ICA Annual Congress in Dubai comes as part of DMCC’s broader efforts to enhance the global trade of precious stones. So far this year, DMCC has held four tenders of coloured gemstones at its Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE), the world’s largest precious stone tender facility. ICA is a non-profit organisation and the only worldwide body specifically created to benefit the coloured gemstone industry.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Since we last partnered with ICA to hold their Annual Congress in 2007, DMCC has become a catalyst for global commodities trade. From a position of almost zero precious stones trade, we have built Dubai into one of the world’s leading diamond trade hubs. We are delighted therefore to once again be partnering with ICA, the world’s leading authority on coloured gemstones, to hold their annual congress in Dubai at this crucial moment for DMCC and the wider industry.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





