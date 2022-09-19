Exclusive
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
South Africans demand the return of diamond from Queen’s sceptre
CNN reports that more than 6,000 people had signed a petition asking for the return of the diamond.
The Cullinan diamond was discovered in South Africa’s old Transvaal province in 1905 and was allegedly given to King Edward VII as a gift two years later.
“The Cullinan Diamond must be returned to South Africa with immediate effect,” activist Thanduxolo Sabelo was quoted as saying by local media.
“The minerals of our country and other countries continue to benefit Britain at the expense of our people.”
A member of Parliament for South Africa's opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) demanded last year that South Africa be given its diamond back.
The politician Mbusiyseni Ndlozi said at the time that the diamond should be brought back to South Africa without compensation.
Queen Elizabeth II had the Cullinan I diamond (or Star of Africa), which is a 530.2 carat pear-shaped stone and is set as the main stone in the majestic Sceptre with the Cross.
It is allegedly worth $400 million.
Petra Diamonds currently owns the Cullinan mine.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished