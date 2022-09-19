South Africans demand the return of diamond from Queen’s sceptre

Some South Africans have called for United Kingdom Royal Family to return a diamond on the late Queen Elizabeth II’s sceptre.

CNN reports that more than 6,000 people had signed a petition asking for the return of the diamond.

The Cullinan diamond was discovered in South Africa’s old Transvaal province in 1905 and was allegedly given to King Edward VII as a gift two years later.

“The Cullinan Diamond must be returned to South Africa with immediate effect,” activist Thanduxolo Sabelo was quoted as saying by local media.

“The minerals of our country and other countries continue to benefit Britain at the expense of our people.”

A member of Parliament for South Africa's opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) demanded last year that South Africa be given its diamond back.

The politician Mbusiyseni Ndlozi said at the time that the diamond should be brought back to South Africa without compensation.

Queen Elizabeth II had the Cullinan I diamond (or Star of Africa), which is a 530.2 carat pear-shaped stone and is set as the main stone in the majestic Sceptre with the Cross.

It is allegedly worth $400 million.

Petra Diamonds currently owns the Cullinan mine.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





