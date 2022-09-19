Namdeb unveils polished 15.06-ct diamond

Namibia’s state-owned diamond trading company, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) unveiled a polished 15.06 carats diamond, dubbed the Eumbo Star, in Walvis Bay.

New Era reports that the stone was named after the Namdia building where several Namibians found refuge in the building pre-independence.

Company board chairperson Bryan Eiseb said Namdia entered into a joint venture agreement with Samir Gems to bring the rough stone into the mainstream market.

Samir Gems would be responsible for cutting and polishing the diamond.

“Once polished, the round brilliant cut diamond was graded by the world’s foremost authority on diamonds, the Gemological Institute of America and certification indicates the diamond’s origin, giving great provenance to Namibia and Namdia,” he was quoted as saying.

A Samir Gems representative Devang Bhansali said they bought the stone from Namdia and polished it, resulting in a 15.06-carat diamond.

He said the stone has the highest clarity rating of flawless and the highest colour D-grading.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





