Exclusive
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
Namdeb unveils polished 15.06-ct diamond
New Era reports that the stone was named after the Namdia building where several Namibians found refuge in the building pre-independence.
Company board chairperson Bryan Eiseb said Namdia entered into a joint venture agreement with Samir Gems to bring the rough stone into the mainstream market.
Samir Gems would be responsible for cutting and polishing the diamond.
“Once polished, the round brilliant cut diamond was graded by the world’s foremost authority on diamonds, the Gemological Institute of America and certification indicates the diamond’s origin, giving great provenance to Namibia and Namdia,” he was quoted as saying.
A Samir Gems representative Devang Bhansali said they bought the stone from Namdia and polished it, resulting in a 15.06-carat diamond.
He said the stone has the highest clarity rating of flawless and the highest colour D-grading.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished