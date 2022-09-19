Exclusive

Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy

Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...

19 september 2022

Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally

Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.

12 september 2022

Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets

Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...

05 september 2022

There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs

Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...

29 august 2022

De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030

Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...

22 august 2022

Philippine town cancels Tampakan copper-gold project permit

Today
News
Citing concerns for lives of hundreds of indigenous people, a local government in the Philippines has cancelled permit issued to Sagittarius Mines for the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold project. The asset, which has estimated resources of 15 million tonnes of copper and 17.6 million ounces of gold, was one of at least 12 metallic mines expected to begin commercial operations this year.
Tampakan, Philippines’s biggest untapped copper-gold reserve, was stalled for over a decade following a 2010 ban on mining, which was extended to open-pit operations in 2017.
While former President Rodrigo Duterte lifted the nationwide ban late last year to revitalize the mining industry, Mayor Leonard Escobillo of Tampakan town said the permit had been now revoked from Sagittarius Mines due the company’s fraud, erroneous classification and misrepresentation of its business status.
Tampakan was expected to have an average annual production capacity of 375,000 tonnes of copper and 360,000 ounces of gold in concentrate.
Most of the mines awaiting permits are nickel projects, one of the metals in highest demand these days due to its use electric vehicles batteries and other devices that can help the world transition to cleaner technologies.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished 


Print version