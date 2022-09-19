Exclusive
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
Career fair powered by GIA returns to Carlsbad
At Career Fair - Powered by GIA in Carlsbad, California on Friday, Sept. 30, new talent and those looking for advancement can expect to be inspired by a captivating keynote and panel, receive career coaching and network directly with recruiters from major brands who have jobs to fill right now.
“Career Fair – Powered by GIA creates a unique space where you can seek opportunities that match your skills and propel your career. Whether you have sales, education, IT or bench jewelry skills, there is something for everyone with amazing companies looking for talent. The networking connections which will be made with career coaches, recruiters, industry leaders and other attendees can be pivotal in career growth,” said Susan Jacques, GIA president and CEO.
The day kicks-off with keynote speaker Mark Buntz, GIA senior VP and chief marketing officer. Recruiting and career coaching will follow, allowing attendees to explore opportunities and get advice on how to stand out amongst applicants.
The day closes with GIA VP of Business Development Richard Pesqueira, moderating a panel of luminary industry professionals that will explore the State of the Industry.
Admission to the career fair is free.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished