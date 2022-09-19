Career fair powered by GIA returns to Carlsbad

As the leading steward of gemological research, education and laboratory services, GIA (Gemological Institute of America), hosts the largest career fair in the gem and jewelry industry.

At Career Fair - Powered by GIA in Carlsbad, California on Friday, Sept. 30, new talent and those looking for advancement can expect to be inspired by a captivating keynote and panel, receive career coaching and network directly with recruiters from major brands who have jobs to fill right now.

“Career Fair – Powered by GIA creates a unique space where you can seek opportunities that match your skills and propel your career. Whether you have sales, education, IT or bench jewelry skills, there is something for everyone with amazing companies looking for talent. The networking connections which will be made with career coaches, recruiters, industry leaders and other attendees can be pivotal in career growth,” said Susan Jacques, GIA president and CEO.

The day kicks-off with keynote speaker Mark Buntz, GIA senior VP and chief marketing officer. Recruiting and career coaching will follow, allowing attendees to explore opportunities and get advice on how to stand out amongst applicants.

The day closes with GIA VP of Business Development Richard Pesqueira, moderating a panel of luminary industry professionals that will explore the State of the Industry.

