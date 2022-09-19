Exclusive

Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy

Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...

19 september 2022

Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally

Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.

12 september 2022

Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets

Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...

05 september 2022

There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs

Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...

29 august 2022

De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030

Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...

22 august 2022

Saudi Arabia discovers gold and copper deposits in Madinah

Saudi Arabia has announced the discovery of new sites for gold and copper ore deposits in the Madinah region. The Saudi Geological Survey represented by the Survey and Mineral Exploration Centre said that the discoveries of gold deposits were in Aba Al-Raha in the Madinah region, while copper ore was located across four sites in the Al-Madiq area in the same region.
The new discoveries are expected to attract local and international investment up to $533 mn generating around 4,000 jobs and help grow the kingdom's mining sector. This will be in line with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision2030 to steer the country towards a diversified, post-oil economy.
In July, Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al-Mudaifer said that the kingdom attracted more than $8 bn in foreign direct capital in its mining industry last year, adding that Saudi Arabia was looking to attract $170 bn worth of by the end of the decade. 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished 


