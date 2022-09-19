Exclusive
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
Saudi Arabia discovers gold and copper deposits in Madinah
The new discoveries are expected to attract local and international investment up to $533 mn generating around 4,000 jobs and help grow the kingdom's mining sector. This will be in line with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision2030 to steer the country towards a diversified, post-oil economy.
In July, Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al-Mudaifer said that the kingdom attracted more than $8 bn in foreign direct capital in its mining industry last year, adding that Saudi Arabia was looking to attract $170 bn worth of by the end of the decade.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished