Saudi Arabia discovers gold and copper deposits in Madinah

Saudi Arabia has announced the discovery of new sites for gold and copper ore deposits in the Madinah region. The Saudi Geological Survey represented by the Survey and Mineral Exploration Centre said that the discoveries of gold deposits were in Aba Al-Raha in the Madinah region, while copper ore was located across four sites in the Al-Madiq area in the same region.

The new discoveries are expected to attract local and international investment up to $533 mn generating around 4,000 jobs and help grow the kingdom's mining sector. This will be in line with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision2030 to steer the country towards a diversified, post-oil economy.

In July, Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Khalid Al-Mudaifer said that the kingdom attracted more than $8 bn in foreign direct capital in its mining industry last year, adding that Saudi Arabia was looking to attract $170 bn worth of by the end of the decade.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





