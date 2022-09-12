Teichmann boosts stake in BlueRock Diamonds

BlueRock Diamonds’ major shareholder Teichmann has raised its stake in the diamond company from 16.72% to 35.46%, according to a note published by the London Stock Exchange.

This amounts to 52.45% if Teichmann’s subsidiaries and employees’ shareholding in BlueRock are combined.

BlueRock owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine, in Kimberley, South Africa.

The company recently appointed Victor Dingle as its chief executive following the resignation of Mike Houston as the executive chairperson.

Dingle is currently the chief executive and chief financial officer of Teichmann.

BlueRock also has a new non-executive chairperson, Rob Croll, who joined the board in June 2021 as an independent non-executive director.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





