Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
Yesterday
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
Teichmann boosts stake in BlueRock Diamonds
This amounts to 52.45% if Teichmann’s subsidiaries and employees’ shareholding in BlueRock are combined.
BlueRock owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine, in Kimberley, South Africa.
The company recently appointed Victor Dingle as its chief executive following the resignation of Mike Houston as the executive chairperson.
Dingle is currently the chief executive and chief financial officer of Teichmann.
BlueRock also has a new non-executive chairperson, Rob Croll, who joined the board in June 2021 as an independent non-executive director.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished