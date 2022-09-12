Exclusive
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
Chinese investors mull metals park in Zimbabwe – report
Bloomberg reports that the Zimbabwean government approved the proposal by Hong Kong Eagle International Investment Holding and Pacific Goal Investment.
“The goal of the New Energy Special Economic Zone Industrial Park is to develop an industrial value chain represented by new energy metals such as lithium and nickel, to increase the added value of the mineral products and form a new energy production base that embraced the world while based in Africa,” Eagle International was quoted as saying in documents verified by Secretary for Mines Pfungwa Kunaka.
He said the planned agreement with the investors is “a major milestone” for Zimbabwe.
The 30-50 square-kilometre battery-metals park would be situated in Mapinga, about 48 kilometres northwest of Harare.
It is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
Documents show that the park will have two 300-megawatt power plants, a nickel-sulphate plant, a nickel-chromium alloy smelter and a lithium-salt plant.
Zimbabwe has previously announced several mega projects that never materialised.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished