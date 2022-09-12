Exclusive
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
MMCZ denies giving preference to Belarusian diamond buyers
Bulawayo24 quoted Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) general manager Tongai Muzenda as saying the diamond auctions were opened to interested buyers.
"There are no companies participating at the auctions from Belarus but the problem could be on the ownership side,” he said.
"Most of the companies participating in our auctions are from Dubai, Antwerp (Belgium) and India."
Muzenda said other diamond buyers were from South Africa, Botswana and European countries.
"There are three players currently mining and marketing diamonds in Zimbabwe, that is, Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), Anjin and Murowa Diamonds who are private players in the industry,” he said.
"For Murowa all their diamonds go to Antwerp but for the other companies we go for auctions."
Meanwhile, ZCDC is allegedly sitting on huge stockpiles of rough while working "on a framework" to get back on the market.
ZCDC is the largest diamond producer in Zimbabwe.
The country is targeting to produce 5 million carats of diamonds this year, up from 4 million carats in 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished