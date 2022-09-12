Exclusive

Norilsk Nickel plans to launch Sulfur Program in Q3 2023

Thanks to the implementation of the project in line with the plan, emissions in Norilsk are expected to be reduced by 45% by the end of 2023, and by 90% at the second stage (after 2025)

(TASS) - Norilsk Nickel plans to launch a Sulfur Program in the third quarter of 2023, according to the company's president Vladimir Potanin, who told this to journalists on Friday.
«The Sulfur Program will be completed. Like many projects, it faced difficulties - a number of suppliers refused to supply equipment, and many things had to be redone and searched for again. <...> In the third quarter of next year, we plan to launch this project and by the end of the year we will feel the result,» Potanin said.
The Sulfur Program is a project for capturing sulfur dioxide at the Nadezhda Metallurgical and Copper Plants, which are part of the Polar Division of Norilsk Nickel, by way of producing sulfuric acid, which will subsequently be neutralized with limestone to produce gypsum. Thanks to the implementation of the project in line with the plan, emissions in Norilsk are expected to be reduced by 45% by the end of 2023, and by 90% at the second stage (after 2025).
In March, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel Andrey Grachev said that the share of Russian equipment and technologies in the implementation of the Sulfur Program at the company's Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant is about 75%.


ABOUT THE COMANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.
Norilsk Nickel fully supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Company considers social responsibility and commitment to the principles of sustainable development as one of the pillars of operational efficiency and business development. Nornickel seeks to continuously improve its activities in the areas of environmental protection, human rights, health and safety, environmental impact assessment, and biodiversity preservation. The company spent RUB 221.5 billion on SDG-linked projects in 2021.

