Norilsk Nickel plans to launch Sulfur Program in Q3 2023

(TASS) - Norilsk Nickel plans to launch a Sulfur Program in the third quarter of 2023, according to the company's president Vladimir Potanin, who told this to journalists on Friday.«The Sulfur Program will be completed. Like many projects, it faced difficulties - a number of suppliers refused to supply equipment, and many things had to be redone and searched for again. <...> In the third quarter of next year, we plan to launch this project and by the end of the year we will feel the result,» Potanin said.The Sulfur Program is a project for capturing sulfur dioxide at the Nadezhda Metallurgical and Copper Plants, which are part of the Polar Division of Norilsk Nickel, by way of producing sulfuric acid, which will subsequently be neutralized with limestone to produce gypsum. Thanks to the implementation of the project in line with the plan, emissions in Norilsk are expected to be reduced by 45% by the end of 2023, and by 90% at the second stage (after 2025).In March, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel Andrey Grachev said that the share of Russian equipment and technologies in the implementation of the Sulfur Program at the company's Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant is about 75%.

