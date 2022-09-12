Exclusive
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
Yesterday
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
Tertiary engages First Quantum over Zambia copper exploration projects
Company executive chairperson Patrick Cheetham said the agreement will effectively harness the expertise of one of the world’s largest copper producers without the associated cost.
In return, FQM will gain first-hand knowledge of any discoveries and it will be in pole position, should Tertiary seek an exploration or development partner in future.
“This agreement will turbo-charge Tertiary’s Zambian exploration in these two key licence areas,” he said.
“We are set to benefit from FQM’s extensive and in-depth country experience, gained over many years of exploration and mine development in Zambia and, importantly, its site-specific historical exploration in and around these two exciting projects.”
Tertiary is exploring Zambia through a local subsidiary Tertiary Minerals Zambia, which has the right to acquire up to a 90% interest in the Mukai and Mushima North exploration licences from a local company and licence holder Mwashia Resources.
