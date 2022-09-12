Tertiary engages First Quantum over Zambia copper exploration projects

Tertiary Minerals has signed a technical cooperation agreement with First Quantum Minerals (FQM) in connection with two of its copper exploration projects in Zambia.

Company executive chairperson Patrick Cheetham said the agreement will effectively harness the expertise of one of the world’s largest copper producers without the associated cost.

In return, FQM will gain first-hand knowledge of any discoveries and it will be in pole position, should Tertiary seek an exploration or development partner in future.

“This agreement will turbo-charge Tertiary’s Zambian exploration in these two key licence areas,” he said.

“We are set to benefit from FQM’s extensive and in-depth country experience, gained over many years of exploration and mine development in Zambia and, importantly, its site-specific historical exploration in and around these two exciting projects.”

Tertiary is exploring Zambia through a local subsidiary Tertiary Minerals Zambia, which has the right to acquire up to a 90% interest in the Mukai and Mushima North exploration licences from a local company and licence holder Mwashia Resources.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





