FURA Gems unveils ‘Estrela De Fura’ – world’s largest gem-quality ruby ever discovered

Image credit: FURA Gems

FURA Gems Inc., the leading coloured-gemstone mining company headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has announced the discovery of the world's largest gem-quality ruby ever mined at an event hosted by DMCC at their Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE).Rightfully christened Estrela de FURA (Star of FURA in Portuguese), this breathtaking 101-carat Mozambican gemstone is unrivalled. Its vivid red hue, fluorescence, and clarity are extremely rare, making it intensely sought-after.For centuries, the finest of rubies have been synonymous with Mogok in Burma. Today, Estrela de FURA places the spotlight on Mozambique as a source of premium quality rubies. Recent scientific exploration has revealed its gem deposits' true age, with Mozambican rubies being over 475 million years older than those of Burma.Dev Shetty, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fura Gems, said: “We are incredibly thrilled to have discovered Estrela de FURA, the world’s largest gem-quality ruby ever mined. With over two years of production, Fura has proven its ruby mine in Mozambique to be a world-class deposit. This discovery is an unprecedented occurrence and a moment of honour for us at FURA and for Mozambique. We pride ourselves on being a progressive and sustainable company, using the finest technology to set benchmarks in the coloured gemstone mining industry. I would like to thank the Government of Mozambique for their support and my team for all the hard work to date.”Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC said: "DMCC has played a significant role in solidifying the emirate as a global trade hub, particularly for precious stones. We are honoured to partner with FURA to unveil the world’s largest gem-quality ruby here at the Dubai Diamond Exchange; yet another demonstration of Dubai’s pivotal role in the global gemstone industry.”