Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
Yesterday
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
Sarine releases Meteorite™ Plus – a revolutionary addition to Galaxy®Scanners
The value proposition of the Meteorite™ Plus has been extensively improved by significantly reducing the cost of ownership. This has been achieved by two substantial breakthroughs - 50% higher productivity and the implementation of enhanced automation so that a single operator can now control and runup to five systems simultaneously.
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented: “We are thrilled to release the Meteorite™ Plus model, which is a major development for the segment of rough stones 40 points and below. We are delighted that we have succeeded in drastically reducing the cost of ownership while maintaining the highest level of accuracy. Sarine has always been committed to the ongoing evolution of its products, thus adding significant value to our customers, and I am proud we have been able to achieve this latest breakthrough. We are witnessing substantial interest from the market and have already received orders with customers waiting for the systems imminent deliveries. We believe that this new development is a significant step in our ongoing fight against piracy and copyright infringements, as we have been able to demonstrate that the Meteorite™ Plus, especially when integrated with our most-advanced Advisor®8 planning software, impels our combined solution's value proposition to new levels. This alone changes our customers' profitability calculations once again, lessening our less-than-legitimate competition's appeal.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished