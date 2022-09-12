Exclusive
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
Zim platinum miner in a tax row with authorities
Bloomberg reports that the tax agency wants to garnish $24 million from Unki’s Standard Bank account.
“The garnishing of the applicant's account threatens its very survival as it has been left unable to conduct its normal business,” Unki Mines was quoted as saying in its court papers.
It said the move by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), which collects tax on behalf of Harare, was unlawful.
Zimra alleged in 2018 that the Anglo American unit was underpaying mining royalties.
Although Unki later paid the disputed royalties in local currency, it said the tax agency was demanding payment in dollars.
Unki Mines, owned by Anglo American Platinum, lodged an urgent court application against the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, which has sought to garnish funds from the company’s account at the local unit of Standard Bank Group.
Unki produced about 120 000 ounces of platinum group metals in the first half of 2022, an increase of 21% compared to about 990 000, a year earlier.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished