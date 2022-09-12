Exclusive
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
ICMM, PRI & UNEP issue joint statement post the Jagersfontein tailings failure
The statement mentioned that all stakeholders, from companies to governments and investors, must urgently work to enhance the safety of tailings storage facilities across the globe. And further elaborated that the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM), launched in 2020, strives to achieve the ultimate goal of zero harm to people and the environment. The Standard is a step-change in terms of transparency, accountability and safeguarding the rights of the people affected by mining projects.
As convenors of that Standard, ICMM, PRI & UNEP once again called on wider investors, companies, communities and governments to join them in advocating for the Standard’s implementation by mining companies, whether public or private, across all existing and new sites, in all jurisdictions.
Mentioning that anything less than every tailings facility on Earth being responsibly managed is just not good enough, the convenors urged every mining company to immediately embrace the Standard as a top priority. They said that some companies, including all ICMM members, have committed to implementing the GISTM or equivalent standards, but many of the operators have yet to commit to doing so.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished