Two-day convention of diamond traders in Antwerp

Today News

At 14 & 15 September, Antwerp was home to the wordwide diamond industry. The most important stakeholders talked about the future of diamonds in a new brand new format: FACETS 2022.

Two days long different stakeholders were engaged through panel discussions, presentations, networking events and even a pitching competition. With government representatives of diamond producing countries like Angola, Tanzania, Namibia & Botswana, international traders, experts and the CEO of De Beers, Bruce Cleaver, Antwerp had engaging discussions on transparency, traceability and innovation.

Also the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, came to the Antwerp convention to repeat his support to the sector and recommit to his decision to not impose sanctions.

Tom Neys - AWDC spokesperson: "With sanctions, we would be in a crisis mod today, instead we can look at the future. But the facts of recent months have made us also realise that we need to shift a gear faster in transparency towards consumers. Giving them the right tools to make them more aware of how they purchase a diamond. The power and knowledge of the consumer is the best guarantee of evolution in the diamond sector."



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





