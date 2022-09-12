De Beers Forevermark unveils the new additions from Forevermark Avaanti Collection

This festive season, De Beers Forevermark has added new additions to the Forevermark Avaanti collection.The new distinctive wrap design is an evocative symbol of the path already forged and the future that can still be influenced. Like an unstoppable current, the curves of the new distinctive wrap design swirl around with unyielding momentum.

Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India said: “Diamonds hold a deep emotional value for our clients in India and with the success of the Avaanti Collection last year, we saw the rising demand for everyday wear, classic jewellery so this season we are introducing a bold new addition of the Forevermark Avaanti Collection in three contemporary new designs. Each diamond in the collection comes with a De Beers Forevermark’s unique inscription number that bears the assurance of each diamond being beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced.”

The new rings, pendants and earrings all feature a genuine and natural diamond, set in 18K yellow, white or rose gold. The clean, dynamic designs are also available with the added radiance of pavé-set diamonds. Worn together or alone, these earrings, pendants, and rings make a bold statement of confidence, adding to the ever-evolving story of those seeking their next adventure.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





