Exclusive
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
Jewellery & Gem WORLD Singapore Show opens on September 27
This year is reuniting international trade buyers with about 1,000 exhibitors comprising jewellery manufacturers, gemstone specialists, equipment and tool suppliers, and packaging solutions vendors from 30+ countries and regions from September 27 to 30 at the Singapore EXPO.
“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to JGW – one of the biggest and most global in-person jewellery events to be held since 2019,” said David Bondi, senior vice president of Informa Markets in Asia. “Opening day is only about two weeks away, and I am certain that everyone cannot wait for the show doors to open and catch up with colleagues and friends in person.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished