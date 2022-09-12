Jewellery & Gem WORLD Singapore Show opens on September 27

Jewellery & Gem WORLD Singapore (JGW Singapore) present one of the largest gatherings of the jewellery buying community after nearly three years due to the pandemic when it opens on September 27.

This year is reuniting international trade buyers with about 1,000 exhibitors comprising jewellery manufacturers, gemstone specialists, equipment and tool suppliers, and packaging solutions vendors from 30+ countries and regions from September 27 to 30 at the Singapore EXPO.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to JGW – one of the biggest and most global in-person jewellery events to be held since 2019,” said David Bondi, senior vice president of Informa Markets in Asia. “Opening day is only about two weeks away, and I am certain that everyone cannot wait for the show doors to open and catch up with colleagues and friends in person.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





