Zim small-scale gold miners continue to dwarf primary producers
The Herald reports, citing data from the Zimbabwe Mining Federation (ZMF) that the small-scale miners produced 12.4 tonnes of gold from more than 19 tonnes said to have been recovered in the first eight months of 2022.
ZMF president Henrietta Rushwaya said the small-scale miners should register with her organisation to benefit from government support.
"We must be registered as small-scale miners so that even corrupt elements who come in the cover of darkness to fleece you of your hard-earned cash know that you are registered members of ZMF,” she said.
“As an organisation, we will always be there to protect you from unwarranted harassment by corrupt law enforcement agents."
She also urged small-scale miners to abide by the Environmental Management Agency regulations.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished