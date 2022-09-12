BlueRock Diamonds makes board changes

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, has appointed Victor Dingle as its chief executive.

This follows the resignation of Mike Houston as the executive chairperson.

Dingle is currently the chief executive and chief financial officer of the Teichmann, a diverse group of companies with expertise in multi-disciplined construction services, mining, and agriculture.

It is also BlueRock’s largest shareholder.

Meanwhile, BlueRock said Rob Croll has become the new non-executive chairperson with immediate effect.

He joined the board in June 2021 as an independent non-executive director.

“This is an exciting new phase for the company having endured several difficult years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and extreme weather conditions that delayed the commissioning of the new transformational 1Mtpa plant and the opening up of the main pit to optimise its economic depth potential,” said company non-executive chairperson Rob Croll.

“The high-level review completed in June/July this year has provided a clear but challenging path to optimising production, which in turn will enable us to take advantage of the robust diamond market dynamics.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





