Exclusive
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
DGCX collaborates with precious metals solutions firm FinMet
FinMet, a precious metals technology, trading, training and logistics provider, will review with DGCX the physical bullion market to identify opportunities across global markets as part of the agreement. FinMet will support DGCX to present the product structure to onboard banks and new members that are seeking diversity in products for their business needs.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO of DGCX, said: “We are delighted to forge a partnership with FinMet as part of our wider strategy to innovate new products with market participants from around the world. We are confident that the deep knowledge and expertise that FinMet provides will equip DGCX with a rich understanding of, and readiness to add incredible value to, gold bullion markets through the launch of our forthcoming Physical Gold Futures and Spot Gold Contracts. Through this collaboration, we can look forward to creating new opportunities to build stronger inroads into global markets that offer traders enormous potential and liquidity.”
Pramod Mohan, Co-Founder and Managing Director of FinMet, said: “At FinMet we are excited to be a catalyst in this development of the UAE bullion market, which truly moves the needle for institutional and corporate participants. The contract satisfies an ever-growing need for pricing, hedging and liquidity for the UAE Gold Delivery Bars. With the recent signing of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), DGCX can now play a role in facilitating the smooth acceleration of trading volumes between the two countries.”
