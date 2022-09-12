Exclusive
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
DMCC doubles Chinese companies over the last 5 years
According to the Centre, DMCC has signed a wide range of agreements with public and private entities in China to boost the bilateral trade relationship and hosted roadshows and webinars to facilitate the international expansion of Chinese companies.
In 2020, a China Service Centre opened its doors in Almas Tower, DMCC’s headquarters, with Mandarin onboarding support across all client touchpoints, while a representative office in Shenzhen was inaugurated to bring DMCC to the doorstep of Chinese businesses.
The UAE is China’s biggest trading partner in the Arab World. In 2021, China also ranked first as the UAE’s biggest trading partner, accounting for 11.7% of the UAE’s total foreign trade, and the value of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries amounted to AED 212 bn, a growth of 27% from 2020 and 19.8 per cent from 2019. China remained the UAE's top trading partner during the first quarter of 2022, with bilateral trade between the two countries at AED 57 bn. The trade value is on track to expand to USD 200 bn by 2030.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “China has always been a significant market for DMCC. It is the largest economy in Asia and the second largest in the world and the biggest trading partner for the UAE. There are more than 6,000 Chinese companies in the UAE and DMCC is proud to be home to 12% of them. Combined with the leading business ecosystem, infrastructure and facilities on offer at DMCC, Dubai’s strategic location provide us with a significant competitive advantage when it comes to supporting the international expansion of Chinese businesses.”
The growth is underpinned by long-standing diplomatic and economic relations between the UAE and China, and also due to the UAE being among the first countries to join the Belt and Road Initiative and the comprehensive strategic partnership. As a result, the UAE is now the largest logistics hub for China in the Middle East and more than 60% of China's trade in the region now transits through the UAE.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished