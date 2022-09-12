‘This was horrific’ – SA president on collapsed dam wall at disused diamond mine

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the collapse of a dam wall at a disused diamond mine in Jagersfontein, Free State was horrific.

One person died, while four are still missing following the accident, which also caused massive destruction of property and loss of animals.

"This was horrific. This was really horrific," Ramaphosa was quoted as saying by News24 as he visited the affected area.

He promised the affected residents that Pretoria will prioritise assisting those whose homes and belongings were destroyed by the deluge.

"We are going to investigate, but for now let us focus on restoring the livelihoods of our people here with immediate effect,” said Ramaphosa.

“This includes businesses. We are also going to look into whose businesses have been affected and how we are going to support [them]."

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe had previously said compensation for fatalities and damage to property will be the responsibility of the company that owns the slimes dam.

De Beers sold the mine and tailings in 2010 to Superkolong Consortium, which comprised black investors.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





