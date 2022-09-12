Exclusive
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
Petra Diamonds more than doubles adjusted EBITDA
Its revenue rose 44% to $585 million during the period under review compared to 406.9 million, a year earlier.
The increase in revenue from rough diamond sales was driven by a 41.5% growth in year-on-year like-for-like prices and the contribution from the sale of a record number of exceptional stones of $89.1 million.
Project 2022, which was announced in 2019, seeks to improve throughput at the company’s operations, cost efficiencies and strategic sourcing.
“We have created a business improvement function to ensure that the systems and processes developed as part of Project 2022, which concluded this year, will continue to deliver benefits and seek out further improvement opportunities,” it said.
Meanwhile, Petra said its production increased 3% to 3,353,670 carats, largely owing to the resumption of mining at the Williamson mine in Tanzania.
The mine recommenced operations in August 2021 following 17 months of care and maintenance.
“Williamson ore is lower grade in comparison to our South African mines and this translated into a 3% increase in diamonds recovered, within our guidance range,” said Petra.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished