Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
Yesterday
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
Petra realises $102.9 mln from first tender of FY 2023
The diamond miner sold a high proportion of high-value gem-quality single stones particularly from the Cullinan Mine, in South Africa.
“This has resulted in a 21% increase in our average realised price against tender 6 in FY 2022, more than offsetting the 4.5% softening of like-for-like prices,” said company chief executive Richard Duffy.
“We have seen strong support in fancy-coloured and large white stones while the pricing of smaller stones has continued its recent upward trend. Subdued demand in China has led to relative pricing pressure on 0.75ct up to 5ct size ranges”.
He said while Petra expects some volatility in pricing in the short-term given the ongoing macroeconomic situation, the company remains encouraged by the supportive diamond market resulting from the projected supply deficit in the medium to longer term.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished