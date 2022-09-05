Diamond Fields discovers new gold zone at Burkina Faso project

Diamond Fields Resources recently completed the initial drilling programme at its now renamed Cascades Gold Project in Burkina Faso, which shows that it has an indicated gold resource of 264,000 ounces (oz) of gold at 1.52 grams per tonne.

Cascades Gold Project incorporates the Wuo Land Licence and the contiguous 243 square kilometres Wuo Land 2 licence where multiple exploration targets have already been identified with remote sensing and fieldwork.

The company said initial results from recently completed drilling at the Cascades Gold Project support the presence of a significant new gold zone within the Wuo Land 2 area.

“The discovery of a new gold zone at Cascades shows the effectiveness of the exploration process their experienced team have implemented as well as the significant potential to grow the project's resource,” said Diamond Fields chief executive John McGloin.

“The recent exploration campaign was professionally undertaken and provides valuable further data that will facilitate future exploration on the multiple new and already identified targets within the Cascades Project.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





