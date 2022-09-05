Exclusive
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
Yesterday
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
Diamond Fields discovers new gold zone at Burkina Faso project
Cascades Gold Project incorporates the Wuo Land Licence and the contiguous 243 square kilometres Wuo Land 2 licence where multiple exploration targets have already been identified with remote sensing and fieldwork.
The company said initial results from recently completed drilling at the Cascades Gold Project support the presence of a significant new gold zone within the Wuo Land 2 area.
“The discovery of a new gold zone at Cascades shows the effectiveness of the exploration process their experienced team have implemented as well as the significant potential to grow the project's resource,” said Diamond Fields chief executive John McGloin.
“The recent exploration campaign was professionally undertaken and provides valuable further data that will facilitate future exploration on the multiple new and already identified targets within the Cascades Project.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished