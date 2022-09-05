Exclusive
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
Yesterday
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
585*GOLD increases watch sales by launching new brands
Analysts predict a drop in retail sales in the Russian market as a whole by the end of 2022 to 34%, albeit with a further slow but steady recovery.
This is due to the departure of a number of brands, a reduction in imports, disruption of logistics chains, rising prices in the face of a sharp rise in the price of components and production costs, a decrease in traffic to shopping centers.
The 585*GOLDEN chain expands the line of watches of its own brands and major global brands. In the conditions of failure of logistics chains, the development of the assortment and diversification of the brand portfolio will contribute to sales growth and provide the network's customers with a choice of the best options.
In August 2022, the Department of analysis, forecasting and research of the 585*GOLDEN network noted an increase in the amount of sales of watches by 26% compared to the same period in 2021.
At the beginning of September, the amount of sales increased by 10%, and for some models there is a twofold increase. This was mainly achieved through the supply of new collections and marketing campaigns.
The chain's brand portfolio now includes watches of 45 brands from 12 countries.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished