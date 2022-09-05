585*GOLD increases watch sales by launching new brands

The 585*ZOLOTOY chain is expanding its range of watches, including through the conclusion of new supply contracts with global brands.

Analysts predict a drop in retail sales in the Russian market as a whole by the end of 2022 to 34%, albeit with a further slow but steady recovery.

This is due to the departure of a number of brands, a reduction in imports, disruption of logistics chains, rising prices in the face of a sharp rise in the price of components and production costs, a decrease in traffic to shopping centers.

The 585*GOLDEN chain expands the line of watches of its own brands and major global brands. In the conditions of failure of logistics chains, the development of the assortment and diversification of the brand portfolio will contribute to sales growth and provide the network's customers with a choice of the best options.

In August 2022, the Department of analysis, forecasting and research of the 585*GOLDEN network noted an increase in the amount of sales of watches by 26% compared to the same period in 2021.

At the beginning of September, the amount of sales increased by 10%, and for some models there is a twofold increase. This was mainly achieved through the supply of new collections and marketing campaigns.

The chain's brand portfolio now includes watches of 45 brands from 12 countries.



