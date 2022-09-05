Exclusive
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
Yesterday
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TE conclude successfully
This year's fairs adopted the new EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, attracting more than 6,200 industry buyers to visit the physical fairs and browse products online, as well as more than 25,000 public visitors to shop for exquisite timepieces.
The online fairs will continue to run until 6 October. As of today, the HKTDC has already arranged more than 1,200 business meetings, enabling more global watch and clock traders to explore business opportunities through the fairs' online platform.
The physical part of the 41st HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and 10th Salon de TE concluded successfully on September 11, 2022. The World Brand Piazza at Salon de TE presented 12 renowned international brands.
HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Sophia Chong said: "Although numerous sectors around the world, including the watch and clock industry, have been hard hit by the pandemic, we are pleased to see that affordable luxury watches are a hot pick in the market, and that watches featuring innovative technologies and sustainable elements are part of the new fashion trend. This year, the two fairs showcased a wide range of trendy, high-quality products from notable brands. Exhibitors were also able to capitalise on retail opportunities driven by the recent disbursement of the government's consumption vouchers."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished