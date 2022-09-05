Exclusive
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching on a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
Dam wall collapses at South Africa’s disused Jagersfontein diamond mine
“The Department of Minerals and Energy has noted with concern the unfolding incident in Jagersfontein in the Free State province where flooding occurred as a result of the reported dam burst,” said Nathi Shabangu, a spokesman for the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy in a statement.
“The department inspectors are en route to the site and further information thereof would be communicated following investigations.”
Several houses were damaged by flood waters after the dam wall collapsed.
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe said compensation for fatalities and damage to property will be the responsibility of the company that owns the slimes dam.
De Beers sold the mine and tailings in 2010 to Superkolong Consortium, which comprised black investors.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished