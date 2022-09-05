Dam wall collapses at South Africa’s disused Jagersfontein diamond mine

A dam at South Africa’s abandoned Jagersfontein diamond mine collapsed early Sunday, prompting a deluge that damaged property and killed at least three people.

“The Department of Minerals and Energy has noted with concern the unfolding incident in Jagersfontein in the Free State province where flooding occurred as a result of the reported dam burst,” said Nathi Shabangu, a spokesman for the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy in a statement.

“The department inspectors are en route to the site and further information thereof would be communicated following investigations.”

Several houses were damaged by flood waters after the dam wall collapsed.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe said compensation for fatalities and damage to property will be the responsibility of the company that owns the slimes dam.

De Beers sold the mine and tailings in 2010 to Superkolong Consortium, which comprised black investors.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





