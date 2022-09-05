Exclusive
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching on a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
Anglo Platinum revises production guidance
It is now expected to produce between 3.7 million and 3.9 million platinum group metals (PGM) ounces from the previous target of 4 million to 4.4 million PGM ounces.
Anglo American Platinum said delivery of replacement materials will result in a two-month delay in the completion of the project.
As a result, there will be a build-up in work-in-progress inventory this year and a short-term timing impact on refined PGM production.
“As we undergo our first full rebuild of the Polokwane smelter in twelve years, our quality assurance processes identified a defective consignment of materials required to complete the rebuild,” said company chief executive Natascha Viljoen.
“We remain committed to ensuring the structural integrity of our Polokwane smelter, with high standards embedded into the rebuild to ensure asset integrity and the longevity of this operation.”
The miner, however, said PGM ounces and unit cost guidance remained at between R14,000
and R15,000 per PGM ounce.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished