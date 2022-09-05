Burgundy Diamond Mines recovers fancy yellow diamond at Ellendale

Burgundy Diamond Mines (BDM) has recovered its first diamond at the Ellendale Diamond Project in Western Australia, as reported in The Market Herald.

BDM’s Managing Director Peter Ravenscroft said it was pleasing to see progress on its strategy of building the world’s leading end-to-end diamond company.

“The first diamond recovered at Blina is an example of the potential quality of product from the Blina alluvials and the wider Ellendale project, and we look forward to building towards commercial production of these exquisite Fancy Yellow diamonds.”

“This is especially timely as we finalise arrangements for the upcoming Australian launch of our ultra-luxury Maison Mazerea diamond brand later this month, which will be the vehicle to market and sell polished retail stones.”

The company reiterated its first commercial production of diamonds was expected in this year’s fourth quarter. Meanwhile, BDM said exploration activities would continue onsite, including drilling programs intended to update resource models. The company will also complete a scoping study to define development options for the Blina and Ellendale projects, which together comprise the Ellendale Diamond Project.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





