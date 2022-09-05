Exclusive
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching on a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
Today
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
De Beers steps up efforts to deliver net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030
Anglo American’s 85%-owned De Beers Group, which has operations across the diamond pipeline from exploration to retail, wants to protect the environment. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Mathew Nyaungwa’s Rough&Polished in an exclusive interview...
22 august 2022
The main factor that impacts the price increase of colored diamonds is that fewer diamonds are unearthed every year
Seasoned senior hi-tech executive Miri Chen, the CEO of FCRF joined the Fancy Color Research Foundation five years ago. Before heading the FCRF, Miri served as Head of Business Operations and Chief of Staff at global technology companies. Her close interactions...
15 august 2022
Burgundy Diamond Mines recovers fancy yellow diamond at Ellendale
BDM’s Managing Director Peter Ravenscroft said it was pleasing to see progress on its strategy of building the world’s leading end-to-end diamond company.
“The first diamond recovered at Blina is an example of the potential quality of product from the Blina alluvials and the wider Ellendale project, and we look forward to building towards commercial production of these exquisite Fancy Yellow diamonds.”
“This is especially timely as we finalise arrangements for the upcoming Australian launch of our ultra-luxury Maison Mazerea diamond brand later this month, which will be the vehicle to market and sell polished retail stones.”
The company reiterated its first commercial production of diamonds was expected in this year’s fourth quarter. Meanwhile, BDM said exploration activities would continue onsite, including drilling programs intended to update resource models. The company will also complete a scoping study to define development options for the Blina and Ellendale projects, which together comprise the Ellendale Diamond Project.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished